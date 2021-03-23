Naturgy increases electricity with renewable sources in Mexico

Naturgy Energy Group increased its electricity production through renewable sources in Mexico by 12.5% ​​during 2020 compared to the previous year, to 754 GWh.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Naturgy is a group whose main objective is the gas business (supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution and marketing), electricity (generation, transport, distribution and marketing) and any other existing energy source.

Worldwide, the company produced 9,516 GWh of electricity from renewable sources, an increase of 26.1% year-on-year.

In reality, the image of this dynamism has more to do with the local market, since Naturgy raised this indicator 32% in its production in Spain, to 7,715 GWh.

The company also produces electricity from renewable sources in Costa Rica, Panama, Brazil and Australia.

Naturgy

In Mexico, all the geographical areas of natural gas distribution in charge of this company (Monterrey, Nuevo Laredo, Toluca, Saltillo, Mexico City and Bajío) had approved rates for the five-year period 2016-2020.

Additionally, rates have been granted until 2021 for the areas of Sinaloa and Valle de México; For the new distribution permits for Tabasco, Campeche and Mérida, the period ends in 2023 and for the Peninsula in 2024.

Mexico’s regulatory framework has been adapting to the energy reform launched in late 2013, which has led to the liberalization of natural gas supply and marketing activities.

Also in Mexico there is generation under the same PPA regime, selling energy to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), and generation of surpluses that are sold partly to end customers under bilateral contracts and partly to the market created under the energy reform. carried out between 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, during 2014, the Bii Hioxo wind farm was started up, which sells its energy through bilateral contracts to end customers.

The Mexican energy sector is in a process of redefinition with the publication of a new energy policy promoted by the President of Mexico with the aim of strengthening the productive industries of the State as established in the National Development Plan 2019-2024.

