Natural gas imports in Mexico fell 16% in 2020

Imports of gaseous natural gas in Mexico registered a year-on-year decrease of 16% in 2020.

With this, these external purchases totaled 4.448 million dollars.

The US federal government recently ended its ban on exports of oil produced in the lower 48 states of the United States.

The general perception in the industry is that ending the ban on exports of US-produced oil will be good for US producers.

In addition, the Department of Energy authorized natural gas exports, including natural gas exports through pipelines that connect United States natural gas production to pipelines in Mexico, which are expected to increase significantly with changes in the sector’s regulations. energy in Mexico.

In terms of volume, imports of gaseous natural gas in Mexico were 50,474 million tons from January to November 2020.

This amount implied an interannual growth of 3.1%, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy.

Measured in value, imports of gaseous natural gas in Mexico rose 15.9% in 2018 and contracted 6% in 2019, at annual rates.

Natural gas imports

On January 31, 2020, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced that it would begin construction of the Cuxtal I Gas Pipeline, which will have a length of 16 kilometers and an initial capacity of 240 million cubic feet per day.

Consequently, the Cuxtal I Gas Pipeline will increase the capacity of the Maya Gas Pipeline to meet the demand for natural gas in the Yucatán Peninsula and reduce generation costs.

Earlier, in 2019, the CFE reached conciliation agreements regarding arbitration proceedings related to certain costs incurred by the CFE due to a delay in the start of operations of seven natural gas pipelines destined to supply the CFE with natural gas. for electricity generation.

These settlement agreements are expected to guarantee the supply of natural gas for a period of more than 20 years.

