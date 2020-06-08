Natura leads the cosmetics market in Latin America

Natura & Co Holding S.A., driven by the incorporation of Avon, became the number 1 company for Cosmetics, Fragrances and Toiletries (CFT) in Latin America in 2019, with a market share of 11.8 percent.

Net revenues of the Natura brand increased by 14.9% in Brazilian reals (+ 12.4% in constant terms), supported by strong sales growth in Brazil (+ 9.8%), where productivity per consultant grew for the 14th consecutive quarter in 7.6%, and Hispano Latam (+ 25.8%, or + 19.7% in constant terms) despite the impacts of Covid-19 towards the end of the quarter.

This demonstrates the resistance of the direct sales channel and the rapid adoption of digital social sales tools, both existing and new.

For its part, Avon’s net income decreased 7.1% in reais, or -11.9% in constant terms, in a reduction of representatives in all Latin American markets and an impact of Covid-19 later in the quarter, partially offset for an improved price / mix combination.

Nature

The company is a global cosmetics group comprising three iconic brands (as of December 31, 2019 and four after its acquisition of Avon) and the largest cosmetics, hygiene and cosmetics multinational in Brazil. It has operations in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America.

Natura is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor and seller of private label cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries in Brazil.

Furthermore, Natura believes that its distinctive corporate culture, which values ​​its relationships with its clients, its independent beauty consultants, its suppliers and others, and is based on the commitment to generate a positive economic, social and environmental impact, has been fundamental to its growth.

Natura’s history begins in 1969 with Natura in Brazil. In 1982, it started operating in Latin America and in 2006 it opened its first store outside of Brazil, in France.

Currently, it also has stores in other countries, such as the United States, Chile and Argentina.

