Mota-Engil wins in 3 development poles: Coatzacoalcos I and II and Salina Cruz

Mota-Engil won the concessions to establish the development poles of Coatzacoalcos I, Coatzacoalcos II and Salina Cruz.

These are part of the 10 development poles that the Mexican government plans to concession in the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT).

To manage the project as a whole (including aspects such as design, coordination and contracting), the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador created an independent federal agency, the CIIT.

To ensure coordination in all aspects of the project, the administration of the federal ports of Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz was transferred to CIIT. Subsequently, CIIT came under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Navy in December 2022.

Mota-Engil

In the year ended December 31, 2022, as a result of, among others, the normalization of pandemic activity and the start-up/acceleration of some relevant projects, Mota-Engil’s turnover amounted to €3,804 million, an increase of approximately 47% compared to 2021, reaching a record value in this indicator.

In 2022, in operational terms, Mota-Engil Mexico showed a strongly positive performance influenced by the high level of execution of some projects it had raised in the past and, already in 2022, with emphasis on the Tren Maya (sections 1 and 5).

Additionally, in commercial terms, Mota-Engil Mexico was awarded a significant number of new projects, of which the following stand out: Tren Maya (construction of section 5); Monterrey Metro L4, L5 and L6 (engineering and construction); Guadalajara Metro Line 4 Extension (execution of the integral mobility model project in the south zone of the metropolitan metro area); Tepic International Airport (infrastructure expansion); Puerto Escondido International Airport (expansion and modernization); among others.

At the beginning of 2023, Mota-Engil Mexico said it expected to maintain the good performance of its activity throughout the current year and that it would face a huge challenge in terms of execution of the broad portfolio.