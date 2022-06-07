Mitsubishi Electric to open new plant in India

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced on Tuesday that it will invest approximately 2.2 billion Indian rupees (US$ 28 million) in its Mitsubishi Electric India subsidiary to set up a new factory in India.

The factory is expected to start operations in December 2023 and produce inverters and other factory automation (FA) control system products there, expanding the company’s capabilities to meet growing demand in India.

The Indian market is expanding at an annual rate of around 8%, mainly in industries such as automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, data centers and textiles, with further market expansion expected in the future.

Mitsubishi Electric’s AM control system business in India began in the mid-1990s, and since acquiring a local AM control system manufacturer in 2012, the company has continued to strengthen its local business structure by establishing a local engineering team, expanding service and support capabilities, and began local product manufacturing in 2013.

According to a company statement, the new two-story, 15,400-square-meter factory will be built on 40,000 square meters of land near Pune, Maharashtra, and will help expand Mitsubishi Electric’s production capabilities to meet local demand for products, and will also contribute to the Make in India initiative promoted by the Indian government.

In addition, the new factory will incorporate several features with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by reducing carbon dioxide emissions through the use of highly efficient air conditioning systems and LED lighting equipment, and meeting sustainable development goals ( ODS) by reusing wastewater through underground filtration treatment and greening.

Its Industrial Automation Systems business includes programmable logic controllers, inverters, servo motors, human-machine interface, motors, hoists, magnetic switches, non-fuse circuit breakers, short circuit breakers, transformers for electricity distribution, time and power meters, uninterruptible power supply, industrial fans, computer numerical controllers, electric discharge machines, laser processing machines, industrial robots, clutches, automotive electrical equipment, electric powertrain systems, automobile electronics and mechatronics, automobile multimedia, and others.

