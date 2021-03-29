Ministry of Economy publishes NOM on denomination of origin Yahualica

The Mexican Ministry of Economy published this Monday the Official Mexican Standard NOM-239-SE-2020, Chile Yahualica (Capsicum annuum L.) -Denomination-Specifications, commercial information and test methods.

The Yahualica chili is a fruit obtained by cultivating the Capsicum annuum L. species, with regional and national identity with unique characteristics.

Likewise, this chili is one of the main agricultural crops of the Highlands of the State of Jalisco, whose production makes it a traditional product with which the region is identified throughout the world.

Above all, its fruit is sold in a dry state and is used as a raw material to be processed for industrial use.

The national and international market distinguishes the Yahualica chili fruit, among others from different producing areas, due to its characteristics of flavor, aroma, pungency and color attributed to special natural and human factors of the region, such as: the climate, soil and geographic location.

Yahualica

The fruit and its cultivation are part of the culture of this region, and it has become a symbol of cultural identity for all that its cultivation implies, to the extent that various associated festivities are currently held in the region of origin. which is promoted for sale and consumption, seeking to further expand its market through popular events such as fairs and festivals.

In fact, the cultivation of the Yahualica chili has developed as a whole culture, derived from the artisanal process through which it is obtained, which differentiates it from other chilies produced in other regions and states of the country.

Today, this process has generated the creation of jobs and the commercialization of its fresh fruit for direct consumption, and dry as a particular ingredient in typical dishes of the national gastronomy, as well as raw material for industrial use, and for the elaboration of finished products.

Geographical area

The recognition of the Denomination of Origin “Yahualica” is based on its reputation, as a different product whose characteristics have positioned it among the consuming public.

The geographical area of ​​the Denomination of Origin is currently made up of 11 municipalities, 9 of them located in the Altos region of the State of Jalisco and corresponding to:

Yahualica de González Gallo.

Mexticacán.

Teocaltiche.

Cañadas de Obregón.

Jalostotitlán.

Encarnación de Díaz.

Villa Hidalgo.

Cuquío and Ixtlahuacán del Río.

And 2 municipalities in the State of Zacatecas, Nochistlán de Mejía and Apulco.

Likewise, the Official Mexican Standard establishes the name, specifications, production process, commercial information, test methods and procedures for the evaluation of conformity that the chili must comply with in a fresh and dry state that are marketed in national territory and the products that contain it. as an ingredient.

At the same time, the geographical area for the Denomination of Origin is that which is contemplated by the General Declaration of Protection of the Denomination of Origin “Yahualica” issued by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado