Ministry of Economy publishes guide for IMMEX, Prosec, Altex and Ecex on RAOCE

The Ministry of Economy of Mexico released a guide for companies with IMMEX, Prosec, Altex and Ecex programs on the presentation of the Annual Report of Foreign Trade Operations (RAOCE), carried out in 2020.

With this guide of the Mexican digital window of foreign trade (Vucem), the provisions of the applicable regulations are complied with.

The guide was published by the General Directorate of Trade Facilitation and Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economy.

RAOCE

IMMEX

In accordance with the provisions of Article 25 of the Decree for the promotion of the manufacturing, maquiladora and export services industries (IMMEX Decree), companies with the IMMEX Program must present the RAOCE.

Presentation: Through the Mexican Digital Foreign Trade Window (VUCEM).

Period: From April 1, 2021 until the last business day of May (May 31, 2021).

Automatic suspension: If the RAOCE is not presented, as of May 31, 2021, the program will be automatically suspended, as of June 1, 2021.

Last presentation date: In case the program is suspended due to lack of presentation of the RAOCE, it may be presented, until the last business day of August (August 31, 2021), in order not to be canceled.

Cancellation: If the RAOCE is not presented before September 1, 2021, the program will be automatically canceled, as of this date.

Companies with an IMMEX program authorized in 2021, should NOT present the RAOCE. Companies with an authorized Program in 2020 are NOT required to comply with the export requirement, but they must submit an annual report.

PROSEC

In accordance with the provisions of Article 8 of the Decree establishing various Sector Promotion Programs (PROSEC Decree), companies with a PROSEC Program must present the RAOCE

Presentation: Through the Mexican Digital Foreign Trade Window (VUCEM).

Period: from April 1, 2021, until the last business day of April (April 30, 2021).

Automatic suspension: If the RAOCE is not submitted by April 30, 2021, the program will be automatically suspended as of May 1, 2021.

Last presentation date: In case the program is suspended due to lack of presentation of the RAOCE, it may be presented, until the last business day of June (June 30, 2021), in order not to be canceled.

Cancellation: If the RAOCE is not presented before July 1, 2021, the program will be automatically canceled, as of this date.

ALTEX AND ECEX

According to the Fourth Transitory Decree IMMEX (DOF 12/24/2010), companies that maintain the ALTEX and ECEX programs must present their RAOCE

Presentation: Through the Mexican Digital Foreign Trade Window (VUCEM).

Period: from April 1, 2021 to the last business day of May (May 31, 2021).

Automatic cancellation: If the RAOCE is not presented by May 31, 2021, the program will be automatically canceled, as of June 1, 2021.

Ratification and proof: As long as the export commitment is fulfilled, the system will automatically generate the ratification of the Foreign Trade Company registration (ECEX) and / or the Highly Exporting Company (ALTEX) certificate.

ALTEX Cancellation: The VUCEM will automatically generate the cancellation letter, in the event that companies with the ALTEX program do not comply with the export percentages, which must be downloaded in the Accusations and Resolutions section.