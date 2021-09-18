MINISO opens more than 1,000 new stores in the last two years

MINISO, a Chinese chain of low-cost stores that specializes in household and consumer merchandise, opened more than 1,000 stores in the last two years.

After opening 497 new stores in the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, MINISO achieved another 527 openings in the following year.

Thus, as of June 30, 2021, its store network consisted of 4,749 stores worldwide, with more than 2,900 stores in more than 300 cities in China and more than 1,800 MINISO stores in some 90 counties and regions, mainly in the rest of Asia, America and Europe.

MINISO

The company is a fast-growing retailer offering a variety of design-based lifestyle products.

Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are the foundation of every product it delivers.

In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, MINISO offered consumers a wide selection of more than 8,800 top SKUs, the vast majority of which were under its flagship MINISO brand.

Its own brand product offering spans 11 major categories, including home decor, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationery and gifts.

In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, MINISO released an average of 550 SKUs per month.

Overall, its flagship brand offers a variety of frequently renewed lifestyle products that meet the diverse needs of consumers, and consumers are drawn to the fashion, creativity, high quality, and affordability of their products.

To attract and maintain consumer interest, it also updates the MINISO product portfolio frequently with new and trendy products.

With its “711 philosophy”, every 7 days, its goal is to release approximately 100 new carefully selected SKUs from a large library of 10,000 product ideas.

Under our TOP TOY brand, we offered around 3,000 SKUs in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2121 in 8 major categories, including blank boxes, toy bricks, miniature figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji , sculptures and other popular toys.