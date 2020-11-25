Mining in Mexico captures US $ 490 million of FDI

The mining of metallic minerals in Mexico registered arrivals of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of 489.7 million dollars in the first three quarter of 2020, reported the Ministry of Economy.

Mexico has a substantial and varied variety of mineral resources and is one of the world’s leading producers of silver, bismuth, antimony, fluorite, graphite, barite, molybdenum, lead, and zinc.

In 2020, the production of metallic minerals in Mexico attracted 312.1 million dollars of FDI in the first quarter; 281 million, in the second, and 64.9 million, in the third.

In accordance with the Constitution and applicable Mexican laws, mining activities can only be carried out by the government or, alternatively, by Mexican individuals or legal entities, if they are granted a government concession.

Foreign investment, including controlling interests, in Mexican mining companies is permitted under Mexican law, with the exception of any extraction of radioactive minerals.

Mining

Foreign investment and mining regulations allow foreign investors to have a majority stake in any Mexican company engaged in mining activities during the concession period.

These foreign investment regulations promote the development of the mining industry, since they allow: a broader exploration, the discovery of new sources of financing and a greater development of national technology.

Under the Mexican Mining Law, private companies receive concessions to explore for up to six years and to exploit for up to fifty years.

Cumulatively, from 1999 to the third quarter of 2020, the mining production of metallic minerals has obtained 25,336 million dollars of FDI.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado