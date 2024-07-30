Milks and milk formulas of Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, a company focused on the production of dairy products and beverages, has nine brands of milks and milk formulas.Its products are sold mainly under the following brands and sub-brands: LALA, Nutri, Boreal, LALA 100, Borden, Monarca, Siluette, Los Volcanes and Queen.

Some characteristics of milk formulas:

Their origin is industrial.

They are made from cow’s milk, soy or other sources and modified to be a substitute for mother’s milk.

Regarding the infant segment, they may contain additives such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, probiotics and other essential nutrients for the baby’s development.

Nutri, Grupo Lala‘s leading brand in milk formulas, leveraged on the “Lactipro” nutritional concept, a blend of nutritional additives, aims to support consumers in continuing to meet their nutritional needs at a convenient price. With Nutri as its flagship, the company has advanced a brand strengthening strategy by communicating that Nutri also has yoghurts, cheeses, hams and sausages.

Financial results

These are the company’s net sales for the last six years, in millions of pesos:

2018: 75,419

2019: 75,784

2020: 80,831

2021: 81,944

2022: 93,368

2023: 98,987

Milk

In 2023, the company integrated 100% of its Lala portfolio into a new package, which seeks to improve the consumer’s overall experience by offering a better grip and, above all, better serving, thanks to its wide-mouth lid.Grupo Lala offers various types of milk: whole, semi-skimmed, light, lactose-free, light lactose-free, the new whole lactose-free, and specialized milks such as LALA 100 +Protein and LALA 100 +Calcium, milk with more protein and more calcium aimed at consumers who increasingly seek more functional attributes in the consumption of milk to enhance their daily lives. The company continues to maintain its differentiated portfolio offering and achieving increasing presence in various channels such as the traditional or price club, where Lala 100 has the following versions: +Protein, +Calcium and Low Carb. Also in 2023, the renewal strategy continued for Leche UHT Volcanes, a milk that is part of a platform of dairy products positioned in the premium segment.

Some characteristics of the milk: