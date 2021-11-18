MILA capitalization drops 0.8% in II-2021

The capitalization of the Latin American Integrated Market (MILA) was 797,000 million dollars as of June 2021, a decrease of 0.8% year-on-year.

Although MILA aims to integrate the capital markets of the member states to promote investment, each member state retains regulatory autonomy over its own capital market.

To compare from another angle: as of December 31, 2020, MILA’s capitalization was $ 779.3 billion, 7.7% more than the previous year.

Likewise, as of December 31, 2020, the number of registered issuers was 616 and as of June 30, 2021 it fell to 613.

Apart from this, a contribution of 250,000 dollars will be made by the World Bank to the Pacific Alliance (AP) that will be destined to the project of internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the service trade sector that are provided digitally, an initiative that is being carried out the AP services subcommittee.

MILA

On May 30, 2011, the MILA began its operations.

This project involves the integration of technological platforms of the securities markets of Colombia, Chile and Peru.

Thus, the MILA allows investors to carry out cash transactions in investments in shares listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange, Santiago Stock Exchange (BCS) and Lima Stock Exchange (BVL), involving the three securities depositories, DECEVAL (Centralized Securities Deposit of Colombia), CAVALI (Central Registry of Securities and Settlements) and the Central Securities Depository (CSD) of Colombia, Peru and Chile, respectively.

The main objective of integration is to develop capital markets by offering investors a wider range of securities, as well as greater sources of financing for issuers.

The creation of MILA is expected to diversify, broaden and enhance the attractiveness of securities trading in the three countries for domestic and international investors.

As of December 2013, the total number of issuers registered with MILA was 590.

On June 19, 2014, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) became a member of MILA.