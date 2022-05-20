Microcircuits: Micropac Industries competes with 35 companies

Micropac Industries competes in the production of microcircuits with 35 certified companies and with original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

There are approximately 35 independent manufacturing companies that are certified to supply microcircuits per MIL-PRF-38534 or supply semiconductors per MIL-PRF-19500.

Also, OEMs manufacture hybrid microcircuits for their internal needs.

Micropac Industries competes with all of them in the hybrid microcircuit, power management, and optoelectronics businesses.

Among its main competitors are: TTM Technologies, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, TT Electronics and Infineon Technologies.

Parts and raw materials for Micropac Industries products are generally available from more than one source.

Except for certain optoelectronic products, the company does not manufacture the basic parts or materials used in the production of its products.

Some of the company’s major suppliers include NTK Technologies, W. L Gore, Hughes Circuits, Semi-Dice, and TTI.

Micropac Industries

The company’s products are either custom (application-specific circuitry designed and manufactured to meet the particular requirements of a single customer) or off-the-shelf proprietary components.

Trending Mexican exports to China break record

Custom designed components and assemblies represented approximately 30% of the company’s sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 and 31% for fiscal year 2020.

In turn, standard components and assemblies represented around 70% of the company’s sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 and were 69% for fiscal year 2020.

The company offers microelectronics, sensors and displays, and optoelectronic products, to include components and assemblies offering a wide range of products sold to the industrial, medical, military, aerospace and space markets.

Microelectronic technologies, including custom microcircuits, solid-state relays, power op-amps, and regulators, accounted for 29% of the company’s business in 2021 compared to 33% in 2020.

For their part, sensors and screens reached a coverage of 45% of the company’s business and the optocoupler product represented 26% of the business in 2021.

The Company’s basic products and technologies include:

Custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits.

Solid state relays and power controllers.

Custom optoelectronic assemblies and components.

Optocouplers.

Light-emitting diodes.

Hall-Effect sensors.

Displays.

Power operational amplifiers.

Fiber optic components and assemblies.

High temperature (200º C) products.

Radiation tolerant electronics.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...