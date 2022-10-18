Mexico’s trade negotiations policy

The Mexican government described its international trade negotiations policy in the current administration as follows.

Through the Sectoral Program for the Economy 2020-2024, Mexico is committed to: developing and implementing comprehensive policies for innovation, diversification and productive and commercial inclusion; stimulating domestic and foreign investment; promoting the use of mineral resources; and boosting the productivity and competitiveness of the economy, allowing its integration into regional and global value chains, in order to contribute to generating well-being for its population.

To this end, four important areas of action were established:

1) Encourage innovation and economic development in the productive sectors.

2) Promote competition in the domestic market and regulatory improvement.

3) Promote the creation and consolidation of productive micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) for greater productive inclusion.

4) Promote economic diversification for greater equality among regions and sectors.

Trade negotiations

Mexico’s trade policy is framed within the framework of this last objective, and to this end, 10 lines of action have been drawn up:

1) Strengthen the network of trade and investment treaties and agreements.

2) Design strategies and actions to promote the insertion and participation of Mexican companies in global and regional value chains.

3) Diversify agrifood products for export, as well as seek new markets to import goods that guarantee supply in the domestic market.

4) Promote the increase of national content in exports, within the framework of Mexico’s international commitments.

5) To design nationwide dissemination schemes so that Mexican companies can take better advantage of the different trade and investment instruments.

6) To design a tariff strategy that allows the productive chaining, in order to increase Mexico’s competitiveness.

7) Prepare analyses or studies on the diversification of markets or potential products for Mexican exports, through trade intelligence methodologies that present opportunities for regional economic development.

8) To disseminate information, studies and analyses among the governmental and business sectors for the diversification of national exports.

9) Ensure the technical support of public laboratories to evaluate the quality and safety parameters of export products.

10) Strengthen global value chains to boost exports of medicines and medical devices.