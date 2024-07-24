Mexico’s furniture market: statistics and outlook

Mexico‘s furniture market totaled US$9.74 billion in 2023, up 14.5% annually.This sector is expected to grow to US$10.74 billion by 2029.The figure is based on Statista projections referred to by the Jalisco Furniture Manufacturers Association (Afamjal).

The main subsectors of the furniture market in Mexico are:

Outdoor furniture.

Living room furniture.

Lamps and lighting.

Kitchen and dining room furniture.

Office furniture.

Home decor.

Bedroom furniture.

Across North America, the sector is worth $637.5 billion in the current year and Mordor Intelligence predicts it will reach $823.75 billion by 2029.Among the most prominent companies in the region are: Ashley, HermanMiller, HNI, IKEA and Steelcase.

Trend

According to Steelcase, technological advances, workforce changes and remote work have transformed the world of work.These trends are affecting the products and services Steelcase customers buy. In recent years, the company has seen:

Less demand for office furniture from businesses.

Increased interest in products that offer privacy and enhance focus.

Increased demand for furniture that facilitates remote collaborative work.

Increased need for furniture for social and collaborative spaces in offices.

Renovation of work environments.

Growing interest in furniture with different prices, quality and guarantees.

These are Mexico’s main export sectors, with figures for 2023 and in millions of dollars: