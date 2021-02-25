Mexico’s electricity sector receives investments of US $ 506 million

Mexico‘s electricity sector attracted $ 506 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2020.

This industrial group comprises establishments that are mainly dedicated to generating, transmitting and / or distributing electrical energy.

Establishments can carry out one or more of the following activities:

Operate generation facilities that produce electrical energy.

Operate transmission systems that transport electricity from the generation facility to the distribution system.

Execute distribution systems that transport the electrical energy received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer.

With last year’s result, there was the lowest performance in terms of attracting FDI in the last nine years.

A lower figure was recorded in 2011, when FDI arrivals were for 165 million dollars.

Since then, the flows have moved in the range of 546 and 4.989 million dollars.

After reaching that peak in 2018, FDI fell to 1,321 million the following year.

Electricity

On January 31, 2020, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced that it would begin construction of the Cuxtal I Gas Pipeline, which will have a length of 16 kilometers and an initial capacity of 240 million cubic feet per day.

The Cuxtal I gas pipeline will increase the capacity of the Maya Gas Pipeline to meet the demand for natural gas in the Yucatan peninsula and reduce generation costs.

Under the National Development Plan, the government intends to provide resources to CFE to modernize its infrastructure and alleviate certain tax burdens.

Meanwhile, the 2019-2033 National Electricity System Development Program (PRODESEN), established on June 14, 2019, details a specific national energy policy for electricity.

In particular, one of its categories includes establishments that are mainly dedicated to the operation of electric power generation facilities.

These facilities convert other forms of energy, such as hydropower (ie hydroelectric), fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and solar energy, into electrical energy.

