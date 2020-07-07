Mexico’s car exports drop 38.8% in June

Exports of cars (light vehicles) from Mexico fell 38.8% in June, to 196,173 units.

The Inegi released on Tuesday the administrative records of the light vehicle automotive industry that develops in the country, from 21 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), Mitsubishi Motors and Giant Motors Latin America.

In the accumulated index of the first semester, Mexican car exports totaled 1 million 018,419 units, a decrease of 41.7%, at the annual rate.

The Administrative Registry of the Automotive Industry of Light Vehicles offers monthly data by company regarding the sale, production and export of new vehicle units, without specifying monetary values.

Car exports

For the dissemination of this administrative record, companies have the authorization to publish information on the number of vehicles of each of the 34 corresponding makes and models that they produce and / or market in Mexico.

This information provided directly by companies does not undergo any statistical treatment and maintains the nature of an administrative record, therefore, when a company does not supply the required information, N.D. is used. (Not Available), indicating that the figure was not delivered to INEGI for publication.

With the results, Mexico’s car exports were lower by 124,297 units in June and by 728,394 units in the first six months of the year.

The brands produced in Mexico are: AUDI, BAIC, BMW, MINI, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Lincoln, General Motors, Honda, Acura, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, KIA, Mazda, Mercedes Benz , Smart, Nissan, Infiniti, Peugeot, Renault, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volvo, Bentley, Porsche-Rover, Seat, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi and JAC.

Mexican automotive production in general depends on a wide range of higher value-added items, from precision metal and plastic parts to electrical components. While suppliers are sourced worldwide, components sourced from the United States generally represent the majority of the total components used to assemble automobiles and vehicles in Mexico.

