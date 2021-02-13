Mexico’s beer exports fell 3.5% in 2020

Mexico‘s beer exports registered a 3.5% decline in 2020 at an annual rate, to $ 4.685 million, according to figures from the Ministry of the Economy.

Globally, brewers, as well as other players in the beverage industry, compete primarily on the basis of brand image, price, quality, distribution networks and customer service.

During the previous three years, Mexico’s beer exports had shown a slowdown, growing 33.9% in 2017, 19.2% in 2018 and 8.2% in 2019, at year-on-year rates.

Globally, industry consolidation has significantly increased the capital base and geographic reach of competitors in some markets, and competition is expected to increase further as the trend toward consolidation among companies in the industry continues. of drinks.

In Mexico, beer exports lead the external sales of the entire agro-food sector.

These exports exceed those of avocado, tomato and cattle.

In general, consumer preferences and tastes of this beverage may change due to, among other reasons, changes in taste preferences, demographics, or perceived value.

At the same time, competition in the beverage industry is expanding and the market is becoming more fragmented, complex and sophisticated as consumer preferences and tastes change.

Such preferences can change rapidly and unpredictably due to a variety of factors, including changes in prevailing economic conditions, changes in social trends and attitudes towards alcoholic beverages, changes in leisure activity patterns, or negative publicity such as result of regulatory action or litigation.

In recent years, many industries have seen disruptions from non-traditional producers and distributors, in many cases digital-only competitors.

The Mexican market is dominated by Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), Constellation Brands and Heineken.

Among the main destinations for foreign beer sales in Mexico are: the United States, Australia, Chile, Canada, the United Kingdom, Guatemala and China.

