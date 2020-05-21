Mexico’s avocado exports increase 29.4%

Mexico’s avocado exports registered a year-on-year growth of 29.4% in the first quarter of the year, according to data from Banco de México.

In general, Mexico increased its exports of this fruit in recent years, going from $ 2008 to $ 2.3 billion from 2015 to 2019.

In the United States, the Hass Avocado Board highlights that the historical cradle of avocado, Mexico, is favored both by the ideal climatic conditions for cultivation, and by the enormous appetite of the neighboring US market, in which the industry has played an important role. in the development.

Therefore, Mexico reigns not only in terms of global Hass production, of which it controls two thirds, but also in international trade, where its market share exceeds 50%, despite some weaknesses and a system of often traditional production.

While maintaining excellent profitability, the rate of expansion of the growing area may be less hectic than before, according to the Hass Avocado Board.

Avocado exports

According to the Department of Agriculture, avocado consumption per capita in the United States was 8.0 pounds in 2018 and, since 2000, has averaged 4.7 pounds per capita compared to 1.6 pounds per capita in the 1990s.

A growing Hispanic population, an increased awareness of healthier foods, and the acceptance of monounsaturated fats have helped stimulate demand for avocados.

California is the largest U.S. producer of avocados, and approximately 87% of the nation’s avocados are generated from its lands.

According to the California Avocado Commission, the 2019 harvest produced about 217 million pounds compared to 338 million pounds in 2018, 215 million pounds in 2017, and the 10-year average of 355 million pounds.

The jewel in Mexico

Michoacán is unique, with capacity for approximately half of Hass’ world production, within restricted surface areas, which represent only 10% of the State’s total surface.

The ideal climatic conditions prevailing in this cradle of avocado cultivation, and the strong demand from the United States, provide the host of producers in the region with a very good level of economic performance, despite an often basic production system. and highly fragmented plots.

Hass Avocado Board projects that the development of this industry with its high social impact should slow down in the coming years, due to the saturation of optimal production areas.

Of the total Mexican avocado exports, 46% is packed by subsidiaries of United States companies, according to the Association of Producers and Exporter Packers of Avocado of Mexico (APEAM). Mexico leads avocado exports in the world.

