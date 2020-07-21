Mexico’s avocado exports continue to boom: grow 17.2%

Avocado exports from Mexico continue to boom: they registered a growth of 17.2% year-on-year from January to May 2020, to reach 1.50 billion dollars.

That dynamism was similar to what these sales achieved throughout 2019, when there was a growth rate of 17.6% and avocado exports totaled $ 2.932 million, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Of all agricultural and agroindustrial exports from Mexico to the world, avocado exports rank second in value, surpassed by beer.

In general, the importance of avocado in the international market has been constantly growing. This fruit has an enormous potential for increasing consumption, both in its fresh and processed state, and is also increasingly used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Mexico is the main avocado producer and exporter in the world.

The largest avocado production is concentrated in the countries of the American continent. This distribution of world production is the result of the climatic and edaphological conditions that prevail in this continent, since they are the ideal for this fruit to reach its maturity and optimal development.

Avocado exports

Mexico is a net exporter of avocado; its imports are sporadic and marginal.

The avocado is planted mainly in temperate regions, free of frost and hot, dry winds.

It is sensitive to cold and humidity. The rains must be abundant and well distributed, of at least 1,200 mm per year. However, excessive precipitation during the flowering and fruiting phase can reduce production and cause the fruit to fall.

On the other hand, if there is drought, the leaves fall and this also reduces the performance of the tree.

Another factor that can harm it is strong or dry winds. A gale can cause branches to break or fruit to fall, especially when they are small; on the other hand, the very dry wind reduces the number of pollinated flowers and fruits

The main customs offices of exit for avocado exports are: Colombia, Nuevo León, and Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

From January to May, Mexico exported 506,700 tons of avocado, a drop of 13.9% year-on-year.

