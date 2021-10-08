Mexico’s agri-food trade balance outlines the seventh annual surplus in 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

From January to July 2021, the agricultural and agroindustrial trade balance has a surplus of 4.959 billion dollars.

It is also the fourth largest positive balance in 27 years (since 1995), derived from 25.981 million dollars of exports and 21.022 million of imports.

The positive balance to the seventh month of 2021, decreased 36.8% (2,885 million dollars), compared to 2020, due to a greater increase in imports of 36.6% (5,630 million), while exports increased to a lesser extent in 11.8% (2,746 million).

Trade balance

The dynamics presented by the exports of agri-food goods and the level reached allowed the country to obtain foreign exchange that exceeds those obtained by:

Sale of petroleum products at 10,418 million dollars (66.9 percent).

Foreign tourism at $ 15,941 million ($ 158.8).

As of July 2021, the non-oil trade balance closed with a surplus of 10.979 million dollars.

On the one hand, the impact of the manufacturing balance on the non-oil balance is positive; it has a surplus of 5.529 million, which contributes 50.4 percent.

While the impact of the agricultural and fishing balance surplus (1,508 million) contributes positively with 13.7% to the non-oil surplus.

Balance of agricultural goods

In the first seven months of 2021, the surplus was 1,768 million dollars, this balance is the result of exports 19.5% higher than imports.

While the balance decreased 57.8% (2,425 million), in relation to 2020, due to the fact that exports grew by 538 million (5.2%), imports increased to a greater extent 48.4% (2,963 million).

Thus, the crops with the highest sales abroad and that contribute significantly to the positive balance are: avocado (1,695 million); tomato (1,352 million); pepper (965 million); strawberry (602 million); citrus (463 million); cucumber (385 million); guava, mango and mangosteens (363 million); melon, watermelon and papaya (359 million); cabbages (357 million); almonds, walnuts and pistachios (338 million); grapes, fresh or dried (327 million); onion (289 million); unroasted coffee (247 million); banana (167 million; cotton (112 million); corn (105 million); wheat (97 million) and chickpea (84).