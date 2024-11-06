Mexico will set a record in auto parts production: INA

Mexico will break its auto parts production record in 2024, reaching 126.149 billion dollars, according to Gabriel Padilla, CEO of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA).

This amount implies a year-on-year increase of 4.9 percent.

From January to August 2024, Mexican auto parts exports totaled 72.55 billion dollars.

The United States and Canada accounted for 90% of automotive parts shipments in the first eight months of this year.

Auto parts production

During the same period, Mexico produced auto parts for a value of 83.264 billion dollars, 4.26% more than the annual rate.

The following are the three areas of the country with the highest production:

Northern Zone: 43 percent.

The Bajío region: 36.1 percent.

Central zone: 15.6 percent.

These are the states with the highest production:

The following are the auto parts that manufactured the most:

Electrical parts (harnesses): 19.59 percent.

Transmissions, clutches and parts thereof: 9.95 percent.

Fabrics, carpets and seats: 9 percent.

Engine parts: 7.86 percent.

Suspensions, steering and parts thereof: 6.65 percent.

Mexico accounted for 43 percent of total U.S. auto parts purchases worldwide, and more than 50 percent in the region including Canada.

Padilla said this is evidence of the ongoing integration of the regional supply chain to meet growing market demand in North America.

Automotive Industry

According to Aptiv, the automotive industry is evolving in the face of growing demand for new mobility solutions and advanced technologies. Consumers are looking for vehicles defined by software and connectivity, while government regulations on safety, fuel efficiency and emissions control are increasing.

These megatrends, which Aptiv calls “safe,” “green” and “connected,” are driving faster growth in products aligned with these needs than the growth of the automotive industry as a whole.