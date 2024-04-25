Mexico secures cargo and aviation scanning equipment from China

The U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) highlighted an assurance of cargo and aviation scanning equipment from China that was being exported to Mexico.

Among the ITA’s functions are strengthening the international competitiveness of U.S. industry, promoting trade and investment, and ensuring fair trade and compliance with trade laws and agreements.

According to a Commerce Department report, the ITA helped secure more than $940 million in exports of cargo and aviation scanning equipment to Mexico, supporting more than 1,000 U.S. jobs and countering the presence of Chinese equipment on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scanning equipment

These products are tools to ensure security and efficiency in airports and air cargo transportation.

ITA created a new Supply Chain Center with a small start-up team to provide strategic guidance and policy recommendations related to responses to rapidly evolving supply chain crises, coordinated government-wide efforts to proactively improve supply chain resilience, and provided strategic direction for supply chain engagements with foreign trading partners.

Among bilateral actions, the Department of Commerce negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a U.S.-India Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership.

The European Community and ITA also reached agreement on the establishment of an Early Warning Mechanism to share information and cooperate to address future disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain.

At the same time, ITA successfully advocated for modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule, resulting in new statistical breakdowns for personal protective equipment and other essential public health supplies.

According to the same report, the level of detail now available empowers analysts across the U.S. government by increasing the visibility of the supply chain for these products and the ability of the United States to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to potential public health emergencies or supply chain disruptions.