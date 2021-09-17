Mexico reduces dependence on chicken, pork and beef imports

Mexico reduced its dependence on chicken, pork and beef imports, according to data from the Mexican government.

Although Mexico displaced India and Argentina to become the eighth largest exporter of agri-food products in the world in 2020, its main imports are concentrated in grains and meat products.

Mexican exports of agri-food products last year were 41,000 million dollars, which represented a growth of 4% compared to 2019, according to statistics from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

With data from the federal government of Mexico, in the livestock field, the country reduced dependence on abroad, since national production increased its share in consumption in 2020 compared to 2019: from 85.9% to 86.8% in chicken meat; from 69.6% to 73.4% in pork, and from 107.2% to 109.7% in beef.

Beef imports

Inbound shipments were reduced in 2020 compared to the previous year by 3.3% for chicken meat, 1.4% for pork and 14.3% for beef.

In this context, on June 23, 2021, the Ministry of Economy published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the “Agreement by which the quota to import chicken meat is disclosed under the tariff-quota that is established indica”, for an amount of 30,000 tons, effective as of December 31.

Then, on June 28, 2021, the Ministry of Economy published in the DOF the “Agreement by which the quota to import beef is disclosed under the indicated tariff-quota”, for an amount of 7,000 tons, effective as of December 31, and the “Agreement by which the quota to import pork meat is disclosed under the indicated tariff-quota”, for an amount of 10,000 tons, effective as of December 31.

The commercial policy in the agroindustrial sector, between September 2020 and June 30, 2021, encouraged the definitive importation of inputs through the Eighth Rule mechanism for 91.15 million dollars, and the allocation of prior permits related to the importation of agricultural products. for 3.1 million dollars.

The benefited chains included the candy and chocolate industry and various industries.