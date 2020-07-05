Mexico recognizes Bourbon Whiskey and Tennessee Whiskey

Canada and Mexico will recognize Bourbon Whiskey and Tennessee Whiskey, they are distinctive products of the United States, as part of the T-MEC commitments.

Accordingly, Canada and Mexico will not allow the sale of any product such as Bourbon Whiskey or Tennessee Whiskey, unless it has been manufactured in the United States in accordance with United States laws and regulations governing the manufacture of Whiskey Bourbon and Whiskey Tennessee.

At the same time, Mexico and the United States will recognize Canadian Whiskey as a distinctive product of Canada.

Thus, Mexico and the United States will not allow the sale of any product such as Canadian Whiskey, unless it has been manufactured in Canada in accordance with the laws and regulations of Canada that govern the manufacture of Canadian Whiskey for consumption in Canada.

Finally, Canada and the United States will recognize Tequila and Mezcal as distinctive products of Mexico.

Accordingly, Canada and the United States will not allow the sale of any product such as Tequila or Mezcal unless it has been manufactured in Mexico in accordance with the laws and regulations of Mexico that govern the manufacture of Tequila and Mezcal.

In a side letter accompanying the agreement, the United States and Mexico agreed to protect Rye Whiskey, Charanda, Sotol, and Bacanora.

Canada allows its provinces to control the sale of beer, wine and spirits, a system that in some cases has disrupted market access for US products with barriers such as higher prices for imported products.

The T-MEC requires each country to have the same treatment to distribute liquor, wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages from another country as its own products.

