Mexico readies quota for pork imports

The Secretariat of Economy of Mexico prepares a quota for imports of certain pork products, for 10,000 tons.

The period of the fee-quota will be at December 31, 2021.

Likewise, the quotas will be nominative, non-transferable and non-extendable and their validity will be 60 calendar days from the date of issue, or December 31, 2021, whichever occurs first.

Another point is that the balances not exercised at the end of the term of the quota certificate will be integrated into the quota balance to be reallocated during the term of the quota.

The information regarding the evolution of the requests and authorizations referred to in this Agreement will be published in the Transparency section available on the SNICE electronic portal, on the website: https://www.snice.gob.mx/cs/avi/snice/foreign trade transparency. html.

The beneficiaries of the quota must present within a maximum period of twenty business days, counted from the date of their authorization, a copy of the bill of lading, air waybill or waybill, corresponding to the authorized amount, otherwise their certificate will be canceled.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy will issue the quota certificate no later than two business days following the date of entry of the application.

Pork Meat

On December 24, 2020, the following was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation:

The Decree that modifies the Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law.

The Decree to support the competitiveness of the terminal automotive industry and promote the development of the domestic automobile market.

Also the Decree establishing the general import tax for the border region and the northern border strip.

The Decree establishing various Sector Promotion Programs.

The various for which tariffs-quota are established.

All this with the purpose, among others, of establishing the tariff-quota applicable to tariff items 0203.11.01, 0203.12.01, 0203.19.99, 0203.21.01, 0203.22.01 and 0203.29.99, corresponding to pork, when the importer has a quota certificate issued by the Ministry of Economy.

Inflation

According to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of pork began to present annualized monthly inflation rates higher than those observed since 2017 (6.9% in April of 2021) and a notorious acceleration in annualized biweekly inflation of the first fortnight of May 2021, with a rate of 12.7%, the highest since the second fortnight of February 2015.

The above is mainly due to the reduction in availability due to less dynamism in the growth of national production and imports, and a record level of exports in the period January-April 2021, as well as pressures due to the increase in the price of corn.

For the Ministry of Economy, it is necessary to offer the national food industry access to the best opportunities available in international markets in order to reduce costs and thereby promote its competitiveness and better prices to the final consumer, so it is essential to establish a level preferential import tariff for pork.

