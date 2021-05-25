Mexico publishes Seventh Amendment to the Harmonized System

The Ministry of Economy published the preliminary version of the Seventh Amendment to the Harmonized System on the SNICE website.

With this, the Ministry of Economy disseminates a previous version of the modifications and adjustments suggested by the World Customs Organization (WCO), on the Seventh Amendment to the Harmonized System.

In general, the Harmonized System (HS) is the nomenclature used by the member countries of the WCO to classify and identify merchandise traded internationally.

Every five years, the WCO’s Harmonized System Committee reviews the HS and issues recommendations, also called amendments, which involve modifying and updating the tariff rate.

Changes include, for example, adaptation to new product flows and rapid technological advances:

Electronic and electrical waste.

Multipurpose drones.

3d printers.

It also includes the specific tariff classification for the resolution of environmental and social problems, such as:

New tobacco and nicotine products.

Rapid diagnostic kits (Zika virus).

Dual-use merchandise.

Chemicals with global warming potential.

Seventh amendment

As of May 17, the Ministry of Economy began the period of public consultation of the preliminary versions of the LIGIE and TIGIE, in accordance with the changes contemplated in the Seventh Amendment.

Parallel to the implementation work of the Seventh Amendment, the Ministry of Economy, in conjunction with the SHCP/SAT, propose a series of changes that impact the TIGIE.

Within the LIGIE Project files, you can find the modifications marked in:

Green: Recommendations derived from the 7th amendment of the WCO, which are not modifiable.

Blue: Proposals for adjustments by the Ministry of Economy on which you can share your comments for analysis and, where appropriate, modification.

You can participate through the email nueva.ligie@economia.gob.mx

In the end, the Ministry of Economy will publish both the comments received and its response, within two weeks after the end of the public consultation.

