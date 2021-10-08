Mexico leads the market for isotonic beverages in Latin America

The isotonic beverage segment in Mexico is the largest in Latin America, with total sales greater than 552 million dollars and a sales volume that exceeded 426 million liters, both figures corresponding to 2020, according to data from Canadean, referred by the company Organización Cultiba.

The sales volume in this segment registered a compound annual growth rate of 1.2% during the period from 2015 to 2020.

In general, Mexico has one of the largest carbonated, non-carbonated and jug beverage industries in the world with a market that exceeded $ 25.58 billion in 2019.

Isotonic beverage

Organización Cultiba is a holding company with a 40% stake in one of the leading bottlers in Mexico of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, as well as water jugs, which exclusively bottles and distributes PepsiCo brands in Mexico, as well as brands own and third parties.

The beverage division has 44 bottling plants in Mexico and is the only bottling company with national distribution coverage.

Likewise, CULTIBA is the holding company of a leading sugar producer that has 3 sugar mills and a quarter at 49% in the northwest and west of the country.

Organization Cultiba is licensed by Pepsi-Co Inc to produce, distribute and sell primarily the commercial brands of soft drinks Pepsi Cola, Gatorade, Lipton, Be Light, Mountain Dew and Seven Up.

In particular, isotonic drinks are those rehydrating drinks or sports drinks, that is, those with a high rehydration capacity. They include in their composition low doses of sodium, usually in the form of sodium chloride or sodium bicarbonate, sugar or glucose and, usually, potassium and other minerals.

Sugar

During the first months of 2020, the infectious disease Covid-19 caused by the coronavirus appeared, which was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Global Pandemic on March 11, 2020, its recent global expansion has motivated a series of containment measures in the different geographies where Organización Cultiba operates and certain sanitary measures have been taken both by the Mexican authorities and by the different governments where this company operates to stop the spread of this virus.

Because the activities of Organización Cultiba are considered essential activities, the company was able to conclude its 2019-2020 harvest cycle without setbacks, plan its maintenance activities for its mills on a regular basis, and plan the harvest cycle 2020-2021.