Mexico leads avocado production in the world

Mexico is the largest avocado producer in the world and represents 30% of world production, according to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The avocado planted area in Mexico is steadily increasing year after year, at an annual growth rate of 3%, mainly due to high profitability and increased international demand.

As for US imports of Mexican avocados, the company Mission Produce indicated that shipments from Mexico to the United States depend on the border remaining open to imports, which has been closed from time to time.

In addition, the company added, security institutions in Mexico are under significant stress as a result of organized crime and drug and gang-related violence, which could also affect avocado production and shipments.

Mexico produces three varieties of avocado, Hass (represents 97% of total production) and Criollo and Fuerte (represent the remaining 3%).

By states, Michoacán stands out, as it is the main producing state in Mexico, with 75% of the national production and 81% of the total value of production.

Michoacán is also the only state with phytosanitary certification to export supplies to the United States.

According to the Association of Producers, Packers and Exporters of Avocado of Mexico (APEAM), there are more than 29,000 registered producers in the state (with small orchards of five to ten hectares) with production throughout the year through four harvests.

Avocado production

The first, and most productive, crop of the 2021/22 season is forecast to be 36% lower than the previous cycle, according to the USDA.

The main avocado producing municipalities are Peribán, Los Reyes, Uruapan and Tancítaro.

Michoacán’s production forecast for the 2021/22 cycle is 1.78 million tons, this is 9% lower than the previous cycle, with a planted area forecast at 167,401 hectares and yields forecast at 10.64 T/ha.

Approximately 63% of state orchards are rainfed and the rest are equipped with drip or sprinkler irrigation systems.

Jalisco is the second largest avocado producing state, with more than 250,000 tons produced throughout the year by 3,100 growers (median production of 10 hectares or more, and 50% of the total area between 15 to 20 growers).

The planted area for the 2021/22 season is forecast at 21,414 hectares, that is, 2% more than the previous cycle.

Jalisco has 12,000 hectares five years old or less among its 75 growing municipalities.

Eighty-five percent of orchards are irrigated with drip or micro-sprinklers, and planting is high-density and sophisticated with technological advances such as the use of drones to monitor crop progress and health.