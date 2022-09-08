Mexico leads avocado exporters in the world

Mexico ranks first among the largest avocado exporters in the world and its dynamism in this regard has been maintained in 2022.

Mexican avocado exports totaled US$3.27 billion in 2021, with a year-on-year increase of 21.1%, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

As for 2022, these international sales were 1.761 billion dollars, up 13.4% year-on-year.

After Mexico, worldwide, the largest avocado exporters for the whole of last year were the Netherlands (1.163 billion dollars), Peru (1.048 billion) and Spain (462 million).

Above all, the growth of Mexican avocado production is linked to the growth of foreign demand.

Avocado exporters

In Mexico, through sampling, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that 88 municipalities and nine agro-ecological zones in Mexico have maintained the phytosanitary status of avocado pit borer-free zones, which correspond to 222,331 hectares and represent 87% of the established avocado area in the country.

The impact of the free zones is reflected in the export of 945,850 tons of avocado, which meant the entry of foreign exchange to the country of more than 2,274 million dollars from September 2021 to June 2022, highlighting exports to the United States of America with 99,243 tons and an export value of 2,399 million dollars, which position Mexico as the leading producer and exporter of avocado worldwide.

Crop and market

The avocado product system held its Fourteenth National Congress, a knowledge dissemination event aimed at avocado growers and specialized technicians and agronomists, which brought products and services to all members of the value network.

The congress featured 22 keynote lectures by 19 national and international speakers, as well as eight field lectures by eight experts in avocado crop management.

Another work carried out was the Eleventh International Course on Avocado Nutrition, with the participation of 12 keynote speakers, experts in the management of the crop, which was attended by 390 growers from all over the country.

In addition, with the coordination of all the links in the production chain, the U.S. avocado market was opened to Jalisco producers, who were already exporting mainly to Canada, Japan and Spain, thus expanding exports of this product and contributing to maintaining a surplus agri-food balance.