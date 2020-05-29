Mexico increases its walnut exports by 11.7%

Mexico increased its walnut exports by 11.7% in the first four months of this year, to 152.6 million dollars, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

In general, the demand for peanut and nut products is greatest during the last four months of the calendar year.

As for its volume, Mexico’s walnut exports totaled 27,400 tons from January to April 2020, an increase of 10.5 percent.

Peanuts and walnuts are mainly purchased between September and February and processed throughout the year until the next harvest.

In the U.S. walnut industry, they compete with The Kraft Heinz Company (Planters brand), Treehouse Foods, Inc., and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., as well as numerous regional snack processors. They also compete with the Diamond brand, among others.

Competitive factors in the markets include price, product quality, customer service, breadth of the product line, brand recognition, method of distribution, and sales promotion.

Walnut exports

External sales of this product from Mexico to the world totaled $ 838 million in 2019.

On one side of the business, competition in the walnut kernel industry is fueled by the ability of huskers to access and buy raw walnuts, efficiently shelled walnuts, and sell walnuts to processors.

In particular, John B. Sanfilippo & Son hulls all major types of household walnuts, with the exception of almonds, and is among a select few huskers that process, package and sell walnuts to the end user.

Pressure on raw material prices and the high cost of automation of equipment have previously contributed to consolidation among shellers on all types of nuts, especially peanuts and walnuts.

