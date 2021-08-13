Mexico increases its FDI inflows 2.6% in the first half of 2021

Mexico increased its FDI inflows 2.6% in the first semester of 2021, to 18,433.5 million dollars, the Ministry of Economy reported this Friday.

As is usual with this statistic, the data will be adjusted when there is more information on the operations of that period.

If the preliminary FDI captured in the January-June 2021 period is compared with the preliminary figures reported in the same period of 2020 (17,969.3 million dollars), an increase of 2.6% is observed.

The FDI figures were jointly reviewed by the Ministry of Economy and Banco de México and will be included in the latter’s Balance of Payments Report.

Preliminary figures available to date indicate that from January to June 2021, 18,433.5 million dollars were captured, net result per company or trust, from the difference of 24,403.7 million dollars recorded as inflows and 5,970.3 million dollars in outflows.

FDI

The preliminary investment registered in the first semester of 2021 came from: 2,620 companies with participation of foreign capital; 2,199 trust contracts; and 17 foreign legal entities.

In addition, it is integrated as follows:

By type of investment (origin of financing): through reinvestment of profits, 47.0%; for new investments, 32.7%; and by accounts between companies, 20.3 percent.

By sector: manufacturing, 40.6%; mining, 13.5%; financial and insurance services, 11.6%; transportation, 10.3%; commerce, 8.6% and temporary accommodation services, 3.9%. The remaining sectors captured 11.5 percent.

By country of origin: United States, 50.8%; Spain, 9.1%; United Kingdom, 5.9%; Germany, 5.9%; Luxembourg, 5.3%; and other countries contributed the remaining 23.0%.

Statistics

The methodology for determining FDI is based on international standards contained in both the Balance of Payments Manual of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Framework Definition of Foreign Direct Investment of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Likewise, the amounts reported only consider investments made and formally notified to the National Registry of Foreign Investments of the Ministry of the Economy; hence its preliminary nature and the fact that it undergoes updates in successive quarters.