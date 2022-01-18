Mexico increases import requests by 19%

Mexico increased the number of import requests by 19.1% from January to September 2021, to 5,342,600, reported the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Conversely, the number of export petitions rose 15.3% in the same comparison, to 2 million 047,800.

Number of foreign trade petitions

Import requests

A petition is a document that covers the entry or exit of merchandise from the country in which the importer or exporter, the supplier, a detailed description of the merchandise, value, quantities, origin, tariff, regime to which the merchandise will be destined, name and patent number of the customs agent, customs office through which it is processed, among other data.

Between January and September 2021, in a panoramic way, the SHCP collected 2 billion 702,100 million pesos; which represented a growth in real terms of 2.5%, that is, 197,000 million pesos more were collected than in the same quarter of the previous year.

Trending Legisladores de EU se oponen a impuestos sobre servicios digitales de Canadá

Regarding the Federal Income Law 2021 (LIF 2021), compliance was obtained for the period of 100.5%, that is, 12,600 million pesos additional to what was programmed.

“These additional revenues are the result of the continuity of the collection and control strategies to strengthen tax collection,” the SHCP said in a report.

The economic reactivation of the country also contributed, to a great extent, due to the progress in the vaccination program.

Income Tax (ISR) stood at 1 trillion 417,300 million pesos, an amount 71,700 million pesos higher than that registered in the same period of 2020, a growth of 0.1% in real terms.

For its part, the Value Added Tax (VAT) registered a collection of 860.3 billion pesos, obtaining 140.3 billion pesos more than what was collected in the same period of 2020, equivalent to a growth of 13.5% in real terms.

Around 85.3% of tax revenues collected as of the third quarter of 2021 come from primary collection; that is to say, of the voluntary and punctual fulfillment of the tax obligations of the taxpayers.