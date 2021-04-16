Mexico imports elements for train tracks for US $ 112 million

Mexico imported elements for train tracks worth 112 million dollars in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

Without substantial comparative changes, these external purchases were $ 113 million in 2018 and $ 110 million in 2019.

The elements for train tracks, made of cast iron, iron or steel, include rails (rails), check rails (counter rails) and racks, needles, heart points, rods for control of points and other elements for crossing or changing tracks, sleepers (sleepers), flanges, bearings, wedges, base plates, connecting plates, plates and spacer braces and other parts specially designed for the placement, union or fixing of rails (rails).

Before, the imports of this basket of products were 79 million dollars in 2016 and 94 million dollars in 2017.

Train in Mexico and projects

As part of the National Development Plan, in 2019 the Government of Mexico initiated the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Development Plan.

The Plan includes the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, which was created on June 14, 2019 and is expected to start operating at the end of the president’s term.

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec will consist of several modes of transport and an investment of around 8,000 million dollars, in part for the rehabilitation of railways for cargo and passengers, the expansion of the Salina Cruz-Coatzacoalcos highway and the expansion and modernization of the ports of Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos and the refineries of Salina Cruz and Minatitlán.

Likewise, the Tehuantepec Isthmus Development Plan includes a planned gas pipeline to supply national companies and consumers.

Along the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, economic zones will be created to attract investment from the private sector along with a guarantee of the supply of energy, water, digital connectivity and other basic inputs to meet the needs of companies and the population.

Interurban

On November 12, 2017, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation announced the construction of the Interurban Train, which will travel the 58 kilometers from Mexico City to Toluca, the capital of the state of Mexico.

But construction was suspended from January 10, 2018 to April 24, 2018 due to litigation related to compensation for land use rights. On December 12, 2019, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation resumed the construction of the Interurban Train.

Maya

The Mayan Train is expected to begin operating at the end of the President’s six-year term. It will connect the states of Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Chiapas and involves 1,500 kilometers of new railway infrastructure for tourists, passengers and cargo.

The Mayan Train is also expected to have the capacity to transport 3 million visitors per year. The estimated investment for the Mayan Train is between 120,000 and 150,000 million pesos, and the construction phase is expected to create 300,000 direct jobs.

Of the total imports of elements for railways last year, 46.4% came from the United States, 35.7% from China, 8.9% from Spain and 3.6% from Japan.

