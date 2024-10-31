Mexico has 199 entities owned or controlled by the government, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

These entities include:

Empresas de participación estatal mayoritaria (companies that are majority owned by the government).

Decentralized agencies (decentralized instrumentalities).

Fideicomisos públicos (public trusts).

Empresas productivas del Estado (state-owned productive enterprises), including their subsidiary productive enterprises (state-owned productive subsidiaries).

Majority-owned enterprises in Mexico include development banking institutions. One example is the Banco del Bienestar, which promotes savings, technological innovation, and financial and gender inclusion for individuals and businesses with limited access to credit.

The mission of development banks is to cover the financing needs that the commercial banking sector does not meet. In Mexico, there are seven government development banks that serve specific areas of the economy. The main institutions are Nacional Financiera (Nafinsa) and Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext).

These banks operate primarily as second-tier banks, offering financing through commercial banks and other financial intermediaries. These include credit unions, savings banks, leasing companies, and factoring companies.

Nafinsa’s main program focuses on financing small, medium, and microenterprises. It also makes strategic investments and provides equity in joint ventures.

Bancomext provides financing to Mexican exporters and SMEs.

It also offers working capital, project loans, and training to companies in several specific sectors that require support, such as textiles and footwear.

Aviation

Under current Mexican law, foreigners may own up to 49% of Mexico’s airports. However, it is possible to obtain a higher participation with the approval of the National Foreign Investment Commission. In addition, to operate, maintain and develop an airport, a concession granted by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation is required. Currently, a government-owned company manages the Mexico City International Airport.