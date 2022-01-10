Mexico fights corruption in customs and public procurement

The government of Mexico has taken a series of actions with the aim of combating corruption in customs and in public procurement.

On the one hand, on December 10, 2021, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (PFF) and the Confederation of Customs Brokers Associations of the Mexican Republic (CAAAREM) signed a collaboration agreement to combat tax evasion, smuggling and corruption in foreign trade.

The agreement alerts customs agents about the risks and consequences of tax and customs infractions, and will develop the forms, mechanisms and conditions to create a compliance program, as well as related trainings, workshops, conferences and seminars.

Before, on October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) began to operate the Electronic Logbook for Procurement Monitoring (BESA), a new online tool that allows the SFP to monitor compliance with property contracts and services by suppliers and third parties that enter into agreements with entities of the Federal Public Administration.

Trending Four companies control US meat market

For now, the BESA can audit in real time 80% of the amount of public procurement in the entire SFP and will strengthen the SFP’s audit systems.

In the event of breach of contracts, BESA provides a supervisory alert system to review possible irregularities that can be prevented, investigated and, where appropriate, sanctioned.

Corruption

On the other hand, on October 27, 2021, a group of Ministers in charge of combating corruption in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) met to formally constitute the Specialized Group for the Prevention and Fight against Corruption (GEPLC) .

The main objective of the GEPLC is to analyze and exchange best practices, experiences and information in the fight against corruption, as well as to promote and facilitate regional policy coordination and collaboration among member states.