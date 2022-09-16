Mexico expands its gas pipeline network to 18,721 km (km)

Mexico‘s gas pipeline network continues to expand and, as of June 30, 2022, consists of 18,721 kilometers (km), of which 10,336 km make up the Integrated National Natural Gas Transportation and Storage System.

On October 1, 2020, the Zapotlanejo Gas Pipeline, located in the state of Jalisco, began commercial operation. This pipeline is approximately five kilometers long and has two diameters of 24 and 30 inches.

It is a new injection point that supplies natural gas from the Waha Basin in the United States.

In addition, on October 2, 2020, injection began through the Cuxtal I pipeline, which is interconnected from the National Gas Pipeline System (SNG) to the Mayakán Pipeline, and supplies natural gas directly from the SNG.

This pipeline is 14 km long and 36 inches in diameter, which strengthens the supply of natural gas to the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to the Ministry of Energy (Sener), the average flow of this pipeline during the period between September 2021 and June 2022 was 141 MMcfd.

The average flow of this pipeline during the period between September 2021 and June 2022 was 141 MMcfd.

Gas pipeline network

Then, on April 30, 2021, the Samalayuca-Sásabe Gas Pipeline, located in the states of Chihuahua and Sonora, began operating. This has an approximate length of 622 kilometers and 36 inches in diameter and supplies natural gas to the “Agua Prieta” power generation plant owned by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and has a transportation capacity of 472 MMcfd. The Ministry of Energy stated that this pipeline reported an approximate flow of 298 MMcfd on June 30, 2022.

Information from the U.S. Department of Commerce shows that the United States imported more than 240 million barrels of heavy crude oil from Mexico in 2020 and exported more than 1 million barrels per day of refined petroleum products to Mexico, the largest foreign buyer of U.S. refined petroleum products (more than 70% of domestic consumption of gasoline, diesel, natural gas and jet fuel).

Oil is a crucial component of the Mexican economy and oil industry revenues accounted for about 58% of total government revenues in 2020.