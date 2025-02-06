Mexico complies with USMCA ruling on transgenic corn

Mexico complied with a ruling on transgenic corn by removing a series of restrictions on imports of this grain and in compliance with the rules of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA).

To this end, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, published an agreement in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

In August 2023, the United States requested a dispute settlement panel under the USMCA due to the Mexican decree of February 2023. This measure bans GM corn in dough and tortillas, in addition to establishing its gradual substitution in animal and industrial feed.

Mexico justifies the decree as an action to protect the environment, biodiversity and native corn. It also seeks to preserve agricultural practices, peasant communities, gastronomic heritage and the population’s diet.

Ruling on transgenic corn

The agreement signed by Ebrard leaves without effect the application of Articles Sixth, section II, Seventh and Eighth, of the Decree establishing several actions regarding glyphosate and genetically modified corn, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on February 13, 2023.

In 2023, the United States shipped approximately 18.6 million metric tons of corn to Mexico. These exports exceeded US$5 billion in value.

Most of the corn exported was yellow and transgenic, used primarily for livestock feed.