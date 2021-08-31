Mexico captured US $ 1,483 million of FDI in metallic mineral mining

Mexico captured 1.483 billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in metal mineral mining during the first half of 2021, reported the Ministry of Economy.

Overall, Mexico has a substantial variety of mineral resources and is one of the world’s leading producers of silver, bismuth, antimony, fluorite, graphite, barite, molybdenum, lead, and zinc.

After receiving $ 1.05 billion of FDI into metal mineral mining in the first quarter of 2021, it attracted another $ 443 million in the second quarter.

In accordance with the Constitution and applicable Mexican laws, mining activities can only be carried out by the Government or, alternatively, by Mexican individuals or legal entities, if they are granted a concession by the Government.

Cumulatively, from 1999 to June 2021, Mexico captured 26.640 million dollars of FDI in the mining of metallic minerals.

FDI

Foreign investment, including controlling interests, in Mexican mining companies is permitted by Mexican law, with the exception of any extraction of radioactive minerals.

Likewise, foreign investment and mining regulations allow foreign investors to have a majority stake in any Mexican company engaged in mining activities during the concession period.

These foreign investment regulations promote the development of the mining industry, since they allow: a broader exploration, the discovery of new sources of financing and a greater development of national technology.

Under the Mexican Mining Law, private companies receive concessions to explore for up to six years and to exploit for up to fifty years.

The historical maximum of direct foreign investment that Mexico received in the mining of metallic minerals was in 2013 with a total of 5.441 million dollars.

After capturing 635.2 million dollars in this same indicator in 2019, flows plummeted to 281 million in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of the Economy.