Mexico-Australia Relationship: MIKTA, TIPAT and Pacific Alliance

The relationship between Mexico and Australia includes the participation of both in MIKTA, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and, possibly, the Pacific Alliance.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), both countries established diplomatic relations on March 14, 1966.

The relationship has been characterized for being friendly and cordial; thus, they have mechanisms for political dialogue at the highest level, given that since 2002, political consultation meetings have been held at the level of vice-chancellors. The last meeting took place in the month of November 2019, which has given continuity to the political dialogue and has allowed identifying new areas of collaboration.

Between 2013 and 2017, the President of Mexico met seven times with Australian prime ministers. In 2016, the then Governor General of Australia, Peter Cosgrove, made a state visit to Mexico, the first by a Governor General to Mexico, an opportunity that was used to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

MIKTA

At the multilateral level, both countries maintain a close and solid relationship and coincidences in various international forums, such as the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the G20, the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the MIKTA group (formed by Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia), among others.

Likewise, Mexico and Australia share issues of interest in the multilateral agenda, particularly climate change, disarmament, human rights, trade liberalization, combating transnational organized crime and terrorism, nuclear non-proliferation and work together in the above-mentioned forums.

On international security issues, they are partners in groups such as Wassenaar (conventional weapons), the Australia Group (chemical and biological) and the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

As for MIKTA, the foreign ministers or their representatives have met annually in the context of the various international fora to coordinate joint positions.

In this way, their representatives have met on different occasions, the last one being the 18th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of MIKTA member countries that took place by videoconference, in early February 2021, a meeting in which the countries proposed as part of their agenda to review MIKTA’s activities during the Korean coordination, identify opportunities to strengthen collaboration and hand over the coordination to Australia for the next 12 months.