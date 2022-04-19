Mexico and US facilitate trade in medical devices

Mexico and the United States agreed to facilitate bilateral trade in medical devices, as part of their joint work in the High-Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN).

With this, both countries seek to improve access to medical devices and supplies for public health emergencies.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) agreed to implement the Medical Device Regulatory Convergence project (MDRC).

This is a public-private initiative that aims to more efficiently deploy critical medical equipment in times of crisis, by aligning regulations, including emergency use authorization procedures.

Under the agreement, Mexico and the United States organized a series of four webinars designed to improve the regulatory process for medical devices and its implementation in the sector.

The webinars covered topics such as: international commitments, good international and local regulatory practices for medical devices, regulatory processes in Mexico, and challenges and opportunities for regulatory convergence in the medical device sector.

Medical devices

On March 24, 2022, COFEPRIS, USAID and the implementing partners of the Medical Devices Regulatory Convergence project evaluated the progress of the project and approved the 2022 action plan.

Under this work program, COFEPRIS agreed to participate in a series of technical workshops with other regulatory agencies from countries in the hemisphere.

In general, the DEAN seeks to advance the strategic economic, social and commercial priorities that are central to the promotion of regional economic growth, job creation, investment in people and the reduction of inequalities and poverty in all its dimensions.

DEAN discussions have focused on four pillars:

Rebuild together.

Promote economic, social and sustainable development in southern Mexico and Central America.

Secure the tools for future prosperity.

Invest in our town.

The United States and Mexico will support regulatory compatibility and risk mitigation on issues related to information and communication technologies, networks, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and infrastructure, among others.

They will also focus on providing vulnerable populations such as women, youth, indigenous and LGBTQ+ training in the skills necessary to be competitive in the 21st century economy.

