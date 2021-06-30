Mexico and Peru recognize electronic certificates of origin

Mexico and Peru outline an agreement to mutually recognize the electronic certificates of origin that are exchanged between their respective Foreign Trade Single Windows (VUCE).

For this, both governments use an interoperability platform.

Likewise, as part of the process, it will be in charge of each Party to ensure that the electronic signatures used in the Certificates transmitted through the VUCE interoperability platform ensure the identification of the signer, as well as the authenticity and integrity of the document.

Until now, the agreement remains for review in the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement.

Each Party guarantees the confidentiality of the information transmitted through the VUCE interoperability platform, in accordance with its legislation.

The Certificate of Origin with electronic signature will demonstrate the original condition of a merchandise whose classification is given in accordance with the provisions established in Chapter IV Rules of Origin and Procedures Related to the Origin of the Agreement.

Certificates of origin

The Parties will guarantee the coexistence of the issuance of the Certificates of Origin with autograph signature, as well as those signed electronically, and will make the best efforts to prioritize the use of the Certificates of Origin signed electronically.

In addition, the Parties must use the same version of the electronically signed Certificate of Origin XML.

Any version change will be implemented after coordination between the Parties.

The exporter shall request the issuance of the Certificate of Origin signed electronically to the competent authority for the issuance of the Certificate of Origin through the VUCE of the exporting Party.

At the same time, the competent authority for the issuance of Certificates of Origin of the exporting Party will review the corresponding supporting information.

In the event that there are no doubts about compliance with both the provisions in Chapter IV Rules of Origin and Procedures Related to Origin and what is established in this Decision, the competent authority will issue a Certificate of Origin signed electronically and will send it to the VUCE of the importing Party, through the interoperability platform.

