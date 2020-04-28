Nota Destacada
Mexico and the European Union agree to government purchases in the TLCUEM
Redacción Opportimes Send an email Make 4 horas
Publicidad
Tagsbidders chapter Commissioner of Commerce from the European Commission energy and raw materials European Union free trade agreement free trade agreements GDP good regulatory practices government purchases Graciela Márquez languages legislative bodies market Member States México minimum coverage municipalities negotiations Phil Hogan public entities Secretary of Economy Signature small and medium-sized enterprises states sub-national sustainable development TLCUEM trade agreement transparency and anti-corruption