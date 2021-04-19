Mexico and Brazil increase sales volume of The Coca-Cola Company

Mexico, Brazil and Argentina increased the sales volume of The Coca-Cola Company in the first quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, and beverage products bearing its trademarks have been sold in the United States since 1886 and are now marketed in more than 200 countries and territories.

As part of the results of the first quarter of the year, The Coca-Cola Company reported that its volume of unit cases was uniform, since the growth in soft drinks led by Mexico, Brazil and Argentina was offset by a decrease in the hydration category in most markets.

In total, The Coca-Cola Company’s net income grew 5 percent to $ 9 billion and organic revenue grew 6 percent.

This was driven by a 5% growth in concentrate sales, while the price / mix grew 1 percent.

In addition, the quarter included an additional five days, which resulted in a profit of approximately 6 points for revenue growth.

The company‘s operating margin, which included items that impact comparability, was 30.2% versus 27.7% in the prior year, while the comparable operating margin was 31.0% versus 30.7% in the prior year.

Regarding operating income, it grew 2%, which included elements that impacted comparability and a headwind of 11 points.

Some of the company’s trademarks are: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Life, Diet Coke, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke without caffeine, Cherry Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Simply Orange, Simply Apple and Simply Grapefruit.

The company’s operating structure includes the following operating segments:

Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Latin America.

North America.

Pacific Asia.

Global companies.

Investments in bottling.

