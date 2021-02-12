Mexico accounts for 98% of US strawberry imports

As origin, Mexico participated with 98% of the total strawberry imports in the United States during 2020.

Fresh market strawberries are highly perishable with extremely limited short-term storage options.

As a result, Mexico has a comparative advantage in strawberry imports in the United States, due to its climate and geographic proximity.

Strawberry imports in the United States totaled 830 million dollars last year, of which 820.6 million came from Mexico.

In the United States, fresh market strawberries are grown on a large commercial scale in California and Florida.

According to the Department of Agriculture, California harvests some strawberries every month, but the vast majority are harvested between April and November.

Meanwhile, Florida is a winter and spring grower, shipping from mid-December to mid-May.

Strawberry imports

Central Mexico ships strawberries to the United States from November to March.

Baja California, Mexico, ships smaller quantities with most shipments from January to April.

Mexico creates competition during the Florida season and the California production areas of Orange County and Oxnard.

Other external suppliers of strawberry in the US market are: Canada, Turkey, SouthKorea and Japan.

According to California Strawberries, strawberries are a very popular fruit known for its sweetness and versatility, but many people don’t realize the health benefits of eating strawberries. Below you will find a list of the essential nutrients found in this vibrant red superfruit.

Vitamin C

A serving of eight strawberries meets the recommended value for vitamin C for an entire day.

Vitamin C not only plays a role in immune function, it helps build vital parts of your body such as blood vessels, cartilage, muscles, and collagen in bones.

It also helps your body absorb iron from plant foods and is an antioxidant that fights free radicals that are believed to be linked to heart disease and cancer.

Potassium

A serving of strawberries has 5% of your recommended daily value for potassium. Potassium helps balance electrolytes, helps muscle contractions, and helps keep blood pressure at a healthy level.

Folic acid

As one of the powerful B vitamins, folic acid helps form red blood cells and helps all cells in the body function properly.

Folate is also important during pregnancy to help prevent birth defects. One serving of strawberries provides 9% of the recommended daily value for folic acid.

Fiber

Fiber is essential for lowering blood cholesterol and keeping your digestive system healthy. At three grams per serving, strawberries are also good for your heart, gut, and palate.

Ellagic acid

This phytochemical helps protect the liver, treat pancreatitis, and can help prevent skin aging, cancer, and leukemia.

It has antioxidant, antimutagenic and anticancer properties.

Flavonoids

While this nutrient may seem like something out of a sci-fi movie, it is essential for everyday health.

Flavonoids are phytochemicals that are being investigated for their potential to reduce atherosclerosis, cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

