Certain onion exports from Mexico have been linked to salmonella outbreaks in the United States and Canada, the Ministry of Economy reported.

This is important for the country as the world’s largest exporters of onions in 2020 were the Netherlands, China and Mexico.

The Mexican government reported that it is monitoring the investigation of salmonella outbreaks in the United States and Canada related to fresh whole onions from Mexico.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local partners, are conducting an investigation into an outbreak of infection in various states for Salmonella Oranienburg related to whole fresh onions imported from production units located in the state of Chihuahua.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the same situation has occurred in Canada, particularly in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and possibly in other provinces and territories where imports took place. between July 1 and August 31 of this year.

Voluntary recalls of fresh whole red, yellow and white onions imported from Mexico have been issued in both countries as a precautionary measure.

Onion exports

«Committed to the protection and defense of Mexico’s commercial interests abroad, the Ministry of Economy closely monitors said investigation in which it seeks to determine the source of contamination with respect to the outbreak, reported on October 20 linked to fresh onions ”, said the Ministry of Economy.

With the same objective, the Ministry of Economy has established communication with the authorities of the United States and Canada, in order to ensure that the processes are carried out in accordance with international commitments in the North American region and thus avoid disruptions. unnecessary to trade.

After the Netherlands ($ 828 million), China ($ 495 million) and Mexico ($ 408 million) were placed among the largest exporters of onions on the planet.