Mexican e-commerce grew 58% in 2020

The average growth of e-commerce in Mexico has been exponential, according to an analysis by Icex, the organization that promotes international trade in Spain.

Since 2015, Mexico has been above the global average every year.

Specifically, e-commerce in Mexico climbed 58%, while the world average was 243 percent.

This rise can also be seen in relative spending on electronic commerce, which in Mexico accounted for 1.4% of GDP in 2020.

Regarding the profile of the online buyer, according to the Mexican Association of Online Sales, 51% of buyers are men, the majority are in the age range between 25 and 44 years and mainly use the smartphone (94%) and laptop (77 percent).

In turn, more than 85% of digital purchases are made in cities, with an average annual spending per online consumer, according to the Study on Electronic Commerce in Mexico 2019 of the Mexico Internet Association, of around 640 dollars in 2019 ( excluding travel).

The online products most consumed by Mexican Internet users are those related to food delivery at home (62%), electronics (56%) and fashion (55%).

With regard to services, adds the Icex analysis, Internet users prefer to use the internet for communication activities, while entertainment and information activities are still linked to traditional media (such as television and radio, for example).

In any case, 83% of Mexican users have some internet payment entertainment system, with video streaming being the most popular (76 percent).

Regarding cross-border e-commerce, 56% of online shoppers made purchases on both Mexican and international platforms in 2019, 34% only on domestic platforms and 10% only on international platforms.

The most likely sectors to make purchases on international sites are fashion (53%), consoles and video games (46%), electronics (46%) and sports (44%).

The leaders in electronic commerce in the country are the two large international players Mercado Libre and Amazon.

Small and medium-sized companies have an important position in the market and last year 64.2% of retail SMEs in Mexico sold on the internet.

Spanish companies are well positioned in electronic commerce, especially those in the fashion sector; some such as Privalia, Pull & Bear or Bershka are among the main rankings of the largest ecommerce companies.

