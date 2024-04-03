Mexican direct investment abroad falls 55.8% in 2023

Direct investment by Mexicans abroad fell at an interannual rate of 55.8% in 2023, to 6.429 billion dollars in 2023, according to information from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

To take into account: direct investment abroad is compiled from a survey conducted by Banco de México to companies identified as direct investors abroad.

Conversely, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Mexico totaled 36,068 million dollars in 2023, a decrease of 0.7%, year over year.

Direct Investment

FDI in Mexico is obtained from the National Registry of Foreign Investment administered by the Ministry of Economy. The Bank of Mexico and the Ministry of Economy jointly estimate this item.

What was the course of Mexican direct investment abroad? It went from 1,594 million dollars in 2021 to 14,532 million in 2022, and then to 6,429 million in 2023.

Direct investment is a category of cross-border investment related to the fact that an investor resident in one economy exercises control or a significant degree of influence over the management of a company that is resident in another economy.

And the development of FDI in Mexico? It grew from $31.543 billion in 2021 to $36.312 billion in 2022, and then declined slightly to $36.058 billion.

Definition

Foreign direct investment should also be considered to include transactions/positions between a resident and a nonresident institutional unit, but exclude all transactions/positions between units that are residents of the same economy.

It reflects the objective of establishing a lasting interest by an enterprise resident in one economy in an enterprise domiciled in an economy other than that of the direct investor.

Direct or indirect ownership of 10% or more of the voting power of a company resident in one economy by an investor resident in another economy is considered sufficient evidence of this type of relationship.