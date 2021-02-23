Mexican corn exports increased 6.7% in 2020

Mexico‘s corn exports increased 6.7% in 2020, to $ 271 million, according to statistics from the Ministry of Economy.

Like wheat and rice, corn is one of the most important cereals in the world.

The cultivation of corn had its origin in Mexico, from where it spread north to Canada and south to Argentina.

The oldest evidence of its existence dates back to about 7,000 years, and was found by archaeologists in the Tehuacán Valley, Mexico. This cereal was the backbone of the Mayan and Aztec civilizations and was the center of their worldviews and diet.

Among the main destinations of Mexico’s corn exports in 2020 were: Venezuela (148 million dollars), Guatemala (27 million), the United States (22 million), El Salvador (20 million) and Peru (14 million).

Corn exports

Corn produces starch, oil, proteins, alcoholic beverages, pet food, food sweeteners, and fuel, among others.

Likewise, its use as forage has allowed the development of the dairy and meat industries.

White corn is used to make traditional tortillas and tamales, although oils and supplies are also obtained for the manufacture of various products.

Yellow corn is used to a lesser extent for human consumption; being its main destiny the feeding of the cattle and the production of starches.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, for the development of corn requires between 25 and 30ºC, with long periods of exposure to sunlight and it is a demanding crop in water in the order of about 5 mm a day, it adapts to all types of Soil but the deep ones, rich in organic matter and with a pH between 6 to 7 are ideal for its growth, for the conservation of the corn grain it is required that it contain a maximum of humidity of 9% to 12 percent.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado