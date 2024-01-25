Mexican chili exports in 2023 were US$1.101 billion, a growth of 7.3% over the previous year.

Mexico has been a major exporter of chili peppers and chili-related products.

Mexico is known for its diversity of chiles, ranging from mild to extremely hot.

Among the most exported chiles are the bell bell pepper, jalapeño, serrano, and poblano, among others.

In volume, Mexican chili exports were 1,116,200 tons in 2023, an increase of 0.9% at an annual rate.

Mexican chili exports

Mexico is known for its diversity of chiles, which vary in flavor, size, color and spiciness.

These include: bell bell pepper, serrano, poblano, jalapeño, habanero, guajillo, morita, cascabel and chiltepín.

Above all, Mexican chili exports go to the United States and Canada.

In 2022, Mexico ranked as the second largest exporter of chiles in the world, below Spain and above the Netherlands, Canada, and the United States.

Germplasm banks

The Instituto Nacional de Investigaciones Forestales Agrícolas y Pecuarias (INIFAP) continues to provide ongoing support for the maintenance, conservation, refreshment and increase of genetic resources in 58 germplasm banks and livestock units.

In the agricultural subsector, 35 species between annuals and perennials are conserved and studied (olive, guava, cactus, garlic, chili, soy, corn, walnut, pine nut, sorghum, Mexican lemon, banana, tamarind, mango, cocoa, coffee, cotton, hibiscus, pumpkin, rice, coconut, tomato, peanut, sesame, castor, poinsettia, vanilla, soursop, pineapple, moringa, deciduous fruit trees, tropical fruit trees and various citrus fruits).

Between 2018 and 2022, there has been constant growth in agricultural exports from Mexico.

For the first time, in 2022 these external sales were greater than $21 million.

The average annual growth in these five years was 6.4%, to which the products that serve the export market contributed.