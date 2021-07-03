Mexican avocado exports exceed level before Covid-19

The volume of Mexican avocado exports in the period from January to May 2021 exceeded the level they had before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of the Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture.

When totaling 648,729 million tons in that period, Mexican avocado exports grew 23.1% year-on-year.

In addition, that same volume implied a growth of 10.3% compared to the period from January to May 2019.

The fruit is a berry with an oval seed with a smooth or rough surface, with a weight range between 120 and 500 grams.

Likewise, it is greenish in color and has thin or thick skin; When ripe, the pulp has a consistency similar to hard butter and its flavor is slightly reminiscent of walnut.

Avocado is rich in protein and fat, with a 10-20% oil content.

Mexican avocado exports

The fruit is relevant for the country’s economy, since it is one of the main products sold abroad.

After beer, avocado is the second agri-food product with the highest foreign sales in Mexico.

In 2020, Mexican avocado exports totaled 3.153 million dollars and 1 million 236,000 tons.

The avocado tree is leafy and evergreen; the flowers are perfect in clusters and each one opens at two different and separate times.

That is, the female and male organs are functional at different times, which prevents self-fertilization.

The flowers first open as female, close for a fixed period, and then open as male.

Each tree can produce up to a million flowers; only 0.1% is transformed into fruit.

During 2019, 1.2% more hectares were planted in Mexico and 4.6% more product was harvested than the previous year, mainly motivated by the increase in exports.

The production of 1.7 million tons of avocados from Michoacán (the main producing state), was valued at 39,117 million pesos in that year; the municipality of Tancítaro contributed 13.1% of the harvest.

